First Merchants Corp Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 129,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 151,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 95,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $168.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

