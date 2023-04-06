First Merchants Corp Decreases Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in National Vision were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in National Vision by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 4.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). National Vision had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $468.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

