First Merchants Corp Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $161.08 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $192.42. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.40 and a 200-day moving average of $156.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

