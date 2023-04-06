First Merchants Corp Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Merchants Corp cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,718,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

