First Merchants Corp Has $280,000 Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in YETI by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in YETI by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

YETI stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

