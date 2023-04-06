First Merchants Corp Invests $207,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,096,000 after buying an additional 2,501,314 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after buying an additional 1,693,615 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after buying an additional 227,517 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after buying an additional 828,601 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

