First Merchants Corp Invests $254,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after acquiring an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Boeing by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $409,134,000 after acquiring an additional 190,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $210.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 192.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.83. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

