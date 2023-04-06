First Merchants Corp Purchases New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 53,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $2,148,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 239,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

