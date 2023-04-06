First Merchants Corp Purchases Shares of 8,991 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

MO opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

