First Merchants Corp Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,217,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $721,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,605 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

