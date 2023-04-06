First Merchants Corp Reduces Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $703.82 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $705.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

