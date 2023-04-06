First Merchants Corp Sells 497 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,147,000 after acquiring an additional 134,822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,210,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 574,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,062,000 after acquiring an additional 33,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $136.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.