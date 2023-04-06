First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,935 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 145,611 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 905,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after buying an additional 121,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,187,000 after buying an additional 118,256 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Articles

