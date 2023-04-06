Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE FBRT opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 82.63 and a quick ratio of 82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 461,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Featured Articles

