Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.44% from the stock’s current price.

Freeline Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $29.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

