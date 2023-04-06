General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Cut by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,269 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

