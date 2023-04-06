Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,997,028.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of G opened at $44.85 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Genpact by 148.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
