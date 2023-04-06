Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,997,028.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of G opened at $44.85 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Genpact by 148.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

