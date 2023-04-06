Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Head-To-Head Review

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $828.93 million 2.94 $159.06 million $1.47 15.75 Global Self Storage $11.94 million 4.81 $2.06 million $0.19 27.21

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Global Self Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. Highwoods Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Highwoods Properties pays out 136.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage pays out 152.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Highwoods Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 19.19% 6.41% 2.73% Global Self Storage 17.23% 4.29% 3.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Highwoods Properties and Global Self Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 0 5 2 0 2.29 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus price target of $29.71, suggesting a potential upside of 28.36%. Global Self Storage has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.40%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Global Self Storage on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P. Gibson in 1994 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

