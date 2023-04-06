Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

GDEN opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.35. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,461,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after buying an additional 274,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

