Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) PT Set at $0.77 by Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) received a $0.77 price target from analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 234.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Minerals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
AUMN stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.91.
Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.
