Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) PT Set at $0.77 by Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) received a $0.77 price target from analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 234.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Minerals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Price Performance

AUMN stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUMN. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the third quarter worth $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,935 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.