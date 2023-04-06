Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Position Reduced by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,577 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.7 %

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 339.63%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

