Greenleaf Trust Acquires 412 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Charter Communications by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Charter Communications by 137.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $353.12 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $572.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.01 and its 200 day moving average is $360.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

