Greenleaf Trust Acquires 505 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

KEYS opened at $155.96 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

