Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Comerica were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

