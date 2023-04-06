Greenleaf Trust Boosts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Exelon were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Exelon by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.