Greenleaf Trust Buys 8,523 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 188.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Loews were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Loews by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Loews by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Loews by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

Loews Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

See Also

