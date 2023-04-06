Greenleaf Trust Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.6% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $47,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $228.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.48. The company has a market capitalization of $429.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.