Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $553,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 1,231.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,191,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $884,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,191,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,252 shares of company stock valued at $45,560,322. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $128.85 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $158.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

