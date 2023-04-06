Greenleaf Trust Has $693,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $476.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.34. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $554.97.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

