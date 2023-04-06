Greenleaf Trust Has $703,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,122,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Rentals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,151,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus raised their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.85.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $351.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

