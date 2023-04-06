Greenleaf Trust Has $763,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

NYSE:CNI opened at $117.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average of $118.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $131.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

