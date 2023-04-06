Greenleaf Trust Has $802,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWW opened at $646.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.