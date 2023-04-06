Greenleaf Trust Has $808,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.45.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Sempra Energy stock opened at $153.14 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy



Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

