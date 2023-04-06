Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,080 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in eBay were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in eBay by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 32,757 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in eBay by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in eBay by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

