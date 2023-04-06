Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.
Truist Financial Price Performance
NYSE TFC opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
