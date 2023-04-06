Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

