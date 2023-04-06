Greenleaf Trust Purchases 146 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Cintas by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.7 %

Cintas stock opened at $451.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.73.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

