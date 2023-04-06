Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,536 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,239 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after purchasing an additional 32,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

SHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shinhan Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 19.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

