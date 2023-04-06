Greenleaf Trust Purchases 2,453 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,561 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,049 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,816 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of HP by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,526 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.41 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.