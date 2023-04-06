Greenleaf Trust Trims Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $98.34 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

