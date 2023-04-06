Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $228.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $429.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.48.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

