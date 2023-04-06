Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $57.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $66,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

