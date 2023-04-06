Guggenheim Raises SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target to $9.00

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SCYX has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.
SCYNEXIS Stock Performance
SCYX stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.