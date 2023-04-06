Guggenheim Raises SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target to $9.00

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SCYX has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.

SCYX stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 27.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 285,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

