Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Price Target Increased to GBX 25 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 18 ($0.22) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hammerson Stock Performance

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Hammerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.