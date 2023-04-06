Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Price Target Increased to GBX 25 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 18 ($0.22) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hammerson Stock Performance

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

