Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 2,214 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $157.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.02. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $160.10.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.