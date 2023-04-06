Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 5,779 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 223.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 652.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after acquiring an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Generac by 11,907.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 229,328 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 165,590 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $99.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $308.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.46.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

