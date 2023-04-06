Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after buying an additional 319,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after buying an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.57 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.22.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.