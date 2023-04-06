Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 147.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Stock Performance

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $629.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $612.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50. The company has a market cap of $262.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

