Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4,462.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.23.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

