Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 1,020 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 363.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $534.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $522.49 and a 200-day moving average of $468.91. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $553.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.