Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 5,113 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd now owns 694,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,093 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

